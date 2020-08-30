1/
Marilyn G. Smullen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn G. Smullen (nee Spath), age 92, passed away August 21, 2020. Marilyn had a life-long passion for walking and swimming. In her younger days she was a Chicago Lifeguard on Lake Michigan. She was an avid swimmer into her 80's at the Lattof YMCA, Des Plaines; and previously at Shabonna Park, Chicago where she placed in numerous races. Marilyn raised five children and cherished her time with them, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, John Smullen. Beloved mother of Kathleen (John) Morse, Nancy (John) Tuman, Susan Assmus, the late John Jr. "Jack" and Peter (Patricia) Smullen. Proud grandma of Justin (Elizabeth) Vitullo, Laura Budzinski, James Budzinski and Casey Smullen. Great-grandmother of Mina and Lucas. Her death was non-COVID related. Interment private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 28, 2020
I was so saddened to hear of Aunt Mariyn's passing. My deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences go out to the family. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
ROBERTA DHOOGHE
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved