Marilyn G. Smullen (nee Spath), age 92, passed away August 21, 2020. Marilyn had a life-long passion for walking and swimming. In her younger days she was a Chicago Lifeguard on Lake Michigan. She was an avid swimmer into her 80's at the Lattof YMCA, Des Plaines; and previously at Shabonna Park, Chicago where she placed in numerous races. Marilyn raised five children and cherished her time with them, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, John Smullen. Beloved mother of Kathleen (John) Morse, Nancy (John) Tuman, Susan Assmus, the late John Jr. "Jack" and Peter (Patricia) Smullen. Proud grandma of Justin (Elizabeth) Vitullo, Laura Budzinski, James Budzinski and Casey Smullen. Great-grandmother of Mina and Lucas. Her death was non-COVID related. Interment private.





