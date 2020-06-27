Marilyn G. Woodruff
Marilyn G Woodruff (nee Rhinehart), of Mount Prospect was born October 30, 1935 in Chicago and passed away on Wednesday June 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman Woodruff. Sister of Dorothy and the late Robert Rhinehart; Loving mother to the late Ronald Woodruff, Donna Myers, and Janet (Mark) Kuras. Cherished grandmother of Val (Zach) Zage, Dan (Jovi) Myers, Tim Myers, Kathleen (Davey) Myers, Heather (Chuck) Potts, and Steve Kuras. Great-grandmother of Lily, Kevin, Aldous, Corbin, Emerson, Jameson, Sean, Ben, Mason, Natalie and Juliette. For more information please go to OehlerFuneralHome.com or call (847) 824-5155.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 27, 2020.
June 26, 2020
marilyn was a good friend and a good persona strong woman who loved her family and was so proud of them
julie hammerschmidt
Friend
