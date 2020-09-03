1/1
Marilyn Goldsmith
Marilyn Goldsmith nee Kitzis, age 84. Loving companion of Mark Davis. Loving mother of Marcie Goldsmith and Michelle (David) Evins. Proud grandmother of Jake, Luke and Nicole. Dear sister of the late Jerry Kitzis and the late Bernyce (the late Marvin) Zimmerman. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the service on Friday at 1:30 PM will be private. A public celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Funeral
01:30 PM
www.cjfinfo.com
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
