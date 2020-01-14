|
Marilyn Grey, nee Ivaz, 93. Beloved wife of Julian Gestrin. Loving mother of Lauren (Tom) Dawson and Daniel (Christine) Grey. Proud grandmother of Alison Mcdaniel and Nicki Merrick. Adored great grandmother of Ashley and Alan Mcdaniel. Dear sister of Joyce (Gene) Crane and the late Sydell Manchester. Mrs. Grey was an avid member of Still Acting Up and won an award for the skit "The Handyman." Service Wednesday 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn, Norridge. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020