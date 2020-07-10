Marilyn Halpert nee Jacobson, age 86. Loving wife of the late Sherman Halpert. Cherished mother of Harris Halpert (Ellen Grindel), Leslie (the late Perry) Weine, David Halpert (Lisa Schor). Adored grandmother of Bryan Halpert, Taylor Halpert, Danielle Weine, Alec Weine, Zach Kelly (Caitlin Delaney), Ben Schor. Dear sister of Elinor (Arthur) Shebar and Michael (Lynn) Jacobson.
A Memorial service will be held in Delray Beach Florida at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dress for Success (dfsmovingforwars.org
), 70 E Lake St #900, Chicago, IL 60601