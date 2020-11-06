1/
Marilyn Hannon
Marilyn Hannon, age 94 of Lombard. Beloved wife of the late Russell Hannon; loving mother James (Gayle) Gannon, Patricia (Richard) Burgess, Maureen Hannon, and the late Kathleen (George Olsen) Hannon; devoted grandmother of Timothy, Daniel, Erin, Joseph Burgess, Brian and Michael Hannon, James and Joseph Bartow, and Nicholas Krentiras; Great- grandmother of 12; fond sister of 4; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Devoted Registered nurse for 40 years. Funeral Saturday 9:45 AM from Steuerle Funeral Home, 350 S. Ardmore Ave, Villa Park to St. Pius X Church, Lombard. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment private. Memorials to American Cancer Society are appreciated. In accordance with state regulations, all visitors are required to wear a face mask while inside the building and maintain social distance. For info: 630-832-4161.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Funeral
09:45 AM
Steuerle Funeral Home - Villa Park
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
November 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Steuerle Funeral Home, Ltd.
