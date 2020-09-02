Marilyn J. Avny nee Seidel, age 77. Loving mother and best friend of Michelle (Stephen) Serck and Jeffrey (Kim Fossieck) Avny. Proud grandmother of Jacob, Adam, and Benjamin. Marilyn is also survived by her former husband Dr. Warren (Sharon) Avny. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Rory David Deutsch Foundation, www.roryd.org
To attend the funeral live stream Wednesday at 10AM, CT, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com