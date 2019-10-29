|
Marilyn J. Claus, nee Kolzow, age 92, of Downers Grove. Beloved wife of the late Valentine Claus III; loving mother of Christopher (Kathy) Claus, the late Nicholas (Susan Riley) Claus, Martha (Chuck) Martin, Matthew (Jackie and the late Mary) Claus, Andrew (Karin) Claus, Anthony (Carol) Claus, Amy (Robert) Myers, Adam (Jeannie) Claus, and Adrian (Mike) Litwin; dear grandmother of Kendra (Patrick) Mitchell, Liam (Rachel) Claus, Conor Claus, Brennan (Allisha) Claus, Charlie (Sammi) Martin, Andrew (Caddie) Martin, Mackenzie (Matt) Bufis, Mason (Rachel) Martin, Perry Martin, Carolyn (Elliot) Burica, Christine Claus, Matt (Jen) Claus, Theresa (Brett) Felts, Adam Claus, Kevin (Cristina) Claus, Megan Claus, Natalie Claus, Sarah (Kurt) Dolson, Chelsea (Josh) Wright, Haley Myers, Amanda (Joel) Danowitz, Jessica Mateja, Peter (Emily) Claus, Nicki Claus, Laura (Brian) Shoener, and Michelle Litwin; dear great grandmother of Miriam, Sean, Bridget, Archie, Theo, Marilyn, Jackson, Jordan, Joey, Milo, Grace, Taylor, Benjamin, Ian, Clare, Fox, Archer, and Emmeline; loving sister of Rev. Andrew Kolzow, O.P., James Kolzow and the late Glenn Kolzow, the late Jeanne Jerousek-Cormack, and the late Patricia Russell; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Tuesday, October 29, 3-8 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 AM at Knollcrest Funeral Home to St. Mary of Gostyn Catholic Church, 445 Prairie Avenue, Downers Grove, IL. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to the St. Albert the Great Priory, Dominican Friars Province of St. Martin de Porres, 3150 Vince Hagan Drive, Irving, TX 75062 or Dupage County PADS, 705 W. Liberty, Wheaton, IL 60187 are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
