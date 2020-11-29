1/
Marilyn J. Cordon
Marilyn Jean Cordon nee Tallacksen, 88; beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Cordon, Jr. for 66 years; loving mother of David (Karen), Donna, Dianne (Daniel) O'Brien, Donald and the late Dennis; cherished grandmother of Lauren (Brenden) Root, Brendon Cordon, Elizabeth and Aileen O'Brien, Ryan and Christopher Cordon; adoring great grandmother of Liam Root; dear sister of Barbara Wallace, Anita Webster and the late Willard and Norman Tallacksen; devoted daughter of the late Willard and Catherine "Kitty" Tallacksen; fond aunt and friend to many. Friends and Family will meet on Tuesday at St. Pascal Church, 6199 W. Irving Park Rd, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Kidney Foundation. Arrangement entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Pascal Church
