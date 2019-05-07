Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Deegan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Marilyn J. "Lynn" Deegan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Marilyn J. "Lynn" Deegan Obituary
Dr. Marilyn J. "Lynn" Deegan (nee McGuire), a resident of Naperville, IL, age 79, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville, IL. She was born January 30, 1940 in Chicago, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now