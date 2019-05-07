|
Dr. Marilyn J. "Lynn" Deegan (nee McGuire), a resident of Naperville, IL, age 79, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville, IL. She was born January 30, 1940 in Chicago, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 7 to May 8, 2019