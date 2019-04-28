|
Marilyn Jane Caron, 90 years, passed away peacefully Easter Sunday morning, April 21st 2019, beloved wife of Coleman Caron, deceased; loving mother of 9: Jane Ann, Susie, Kevin, Sheila, Maureen, Michele, Ann, Brian and Mark. Cherished grandmother of 7, fond sister of the late Raymond and Gerald McCarthy. Memorial Mass Sat, June 8 at 11am, St. John of the Cross, 5005 S. Wolf Rd, Western Springs. For memorial contributions, the family has designated the charity of Off the Street Club, https://offthestreetclub.com/give-casual-joy
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019