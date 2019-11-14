Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
MARILYN JAYNE DUDACEK

MARILYN JAYNE DUDACEK Obituary
Marilyn Jayne Dudacek, 76, of the LaGrange Highlands. Beloved wife of Wayne. Loving mother of Karen May, Robert Dudacek, Susan Henson and Laurie Farr. Devoted grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Roberta (late Tom) Culhane. Celebration of Life 11am Tues., Dec. 17, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. A luncheon will follow at a local restaurant. Details will be provided after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Brookfield Zoo appreciated. Marilyn was a volunteer Guest Guide at Brookfield Zoo and portrayed Mrs. Claus there for many years. Funeral info: 708/352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019
