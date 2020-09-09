Marilyn Jean (Futter) Halvorsen, 89, resident of Marion, Iowa, passed away suddenly but peacefully of natural causes on Friday, September 4, 2020 at her home. Marilyn was born in Evanston, Illinois, on March 8, 1931, the daughter of Zeno and Jean (VonderHaar) Futter. She was a graduate of St. Scholastica Academy and Mundelein College in Chicago. Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Richard "Dick" Halvorsen; her parents; brothers Zeno and James (Mary) Futter; and 4 infant children: Richard, Marilyn, Christopher, and Joan. Richard and Marilyn fell in love and married in 1954. She was a loving wife, homemaker, and mother of 11 children. Her grace, cheerful optimism, and thoughtfulness were only a few of her outstanding qualities. Her Catholic faith was her strength. Most of all she loved her family. She is survived by 11 children: Tim (Anne), Sharon (John Clouse), Holly (John Falotico), Keith, Linda (Craig Umans), Doug (AJ), Maureen (Al Lefebure), Sheila (Rob Grasso), Patrick (Beth), Janice, Kathy (Jim Enstrom); 22 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Due to coronavirus concerns, funeral and burial services will be private. A mass will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11:30am; streamed live on https://www.facebook.com/ChurchofStMaryLF/videos
