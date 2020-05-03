Marilyn Jean Washburn, nee Werle, age 82, of Chicago. Beloved daughter of the late Mary and John Werle. Devoted sister of John (Elinor) Werle Jr. Loving mother of Thomas (Deirdre) Washburn, John (Colleen) Washburn, and James (Patricia) Washburn. Fond grandmother of Mary Jo (Stephen) Corby, Jennifer Washburn, Tera (Nikolas) Cromydas, Maggie Washburn, Brittany Washburn, Jacqueline (David) Fleming, Molly Washburn, Victoria Washburn, Thomas Washburn Jr., and John Washburn Jr. Adoring great- grandmother of Quinn Corby and Charlotte Cromydas. Dear friend of Thomas Washburn Sr. Ms. Washburn greatly enjoyed her career at Service Envelope Corporation with her three sons, attending church services, and spending time with her family. Due to the limitations and restrictions at this time, a funeral mass will take place at a later date. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (alz.org) Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.