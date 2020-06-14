Marilyn Jeanette Olson Hooper, 85, died at her home in Northbrook, Illinois on June 7, 2020. She was born November 6, 1934, in Mukwonago, Wisconsin, daughter of Earle P. and Rosalind E. Salter Olson. Marilyn began 54 happy years of marriage to William Reed Hooper on June 26, 1954. She is preceded in death by her husband and parents. Marilyn is survived by daughter Patricia (John) Mullin, son William (Judeth) Hooper, grandchildren Susan (Matthew) Moudry, Michael (Nadia) Mullin, John Hooper, Raksalana nee Kathleen Hooper, great grandchildren Caleb Mullin, Elizabeth Moudry, Aurora Mullin, and William Moudry, siblings Earle (Medith) Olson, Camille (Robert) Carlson, Dennis (Mary) Olson and many dear cousins. Marilyn was an active member of The Village Presbyterian Church in Northbrook and an affiliate member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Sun City, Arizona. She enjoyed family, genealogy, gardening, needlework, P.E.O. and wonderful friends. Private interment will be held at Zion Cemetery in Palmyra, Wisconsin. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Village Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund 1300 Shermer Road Northbrook, Illinois 60062 or the Norwegian American Genealogical Center and Naeseth Library 415 W. Main St. Madison, Wisconsin 53703.