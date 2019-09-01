|
Marilyn Johnson, nee Juby, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Floyd Johnson. Adored mother of Kenneth (Jeri Burke) and Gordon Johnson. Dear aunt of Eric Smetana, Eldon, Mike, and Mary Ellen Juby, Kathy Kolasa, and the late Paul Smetana. Special friend of Kristin and Anna Burke. The family would like to thank Rosario Reed for her constant love and care. Visitation Tuesday, September 3rd, 10 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Road, Glenview, until time of the funeral service at 11 AM. Interment private Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's name may be made to Northshore Hospice. Funeral info 847-901-4012 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019