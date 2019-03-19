Home

Marilyn Joy Steben

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn Joy Steben Obituary
Marilyn Joy Steben, nee Hitzeman, age 79, of St. Charles, formerly of Lombard, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born on October 19, 1939. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband Arnold Steben; children Jeff (Patti) Steben, Greg (Kathy) Steben, Lynne (Brad) Drew, Rick Steben, and Julie (Kurt) Bickler; 16 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and her sister Kathleen (Keith) Hawley.Visitation Thursday, 4-7 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 Blks. S. of Roosevelt) Lombard. In state Friday, 9 AM until time of service at 11 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1165 Westmore-Meyers Rd, Lombard. Memorials can be given to Trinity Lutheran Church. Funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019
