Marilyn Kay Alter nee Mullian, age 83, of Oak Brook, formerly of Hinsdale, passed away on August 20th, 2020. Marilyn was the loving wife of the late David Lee Alter. They shared 49 years of marriage and created a loving family together. She is survived by their children Stephen J. (Lisa), David Scott (Laura), Daniel C. (Laura), Thomas W. (Laura), and Katharine M. (Mark Rosenberg) Alter. Marilyn is also survived by grandchildren she loved dearly. Christopher (Brittany) Alter, Charles (Nikki) Alter, Catherine (Jake Eriksson) Alter, Robert (Annabel Chasney) Alter, David (Sarah) Alter, Jennifer (Drew) Alter Bell, Thomas (Allie) Alter, Marilyn (Morgan Hawthorne) Lauterbach, Ian Lauterbach, Henry Alter, William Alter, Emily Alter, and John Alter. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 21, 1937, to the late Stephen J. and Catherine Mullian. Marilyn is also survived by her sister Jane Root and nephews Sam, John, and niece Ann. She attended Miami of Ohio where she was part of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. After meeting David Alter they married and moved to Chicago where she resided since 1958. Marilyn dedicated her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren. She divided the last 30 years between Hinsdale, IL, and Scottsdale, AZ where she volunteered at hospitals in her free time. Other volunteer work Marilyn was involved with included learning Braille and translating books for the blind Library of Chicago. Marilyn also worked with adult English Language Learners and other charities. Marilyn's true passion was travel and she managed to see much of the world with her husband, but after he passed she continued her journeys with her grandchildren. Having been in many school plays as a high school student, she continued her love for theater and musicals throughout her life. Most evenings, it would be likely to see Marilyn with a mystery or WWII book in her lap. She truly was a lifelong learner of all things including history, politics, and the arts. Marilyn loved College football, basketball, the Chicago Bears, and most of all the Chicago Cubs. While her interests were many, nothing was as interesting or important as the lives of her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PAWS Chicago,1997 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 https://www.pawschicago.org/
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, https://www.stjude.org/
. Funeral services and interment private. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
.