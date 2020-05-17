Marilyn L. Osborn (nee Agnes), age 90, an eight year resident of Lisle, IL, formerly of Chicago, Des Plaines and Park City, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home. She was born March 7, 1930 in Chicago.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.