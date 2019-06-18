Povich , Marilyn L. Marilyn L. Povich, 88, of Beach Park, IL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Marilyn was born in Waukegan, IL on October 21, 1930 to William and Emily Johnson. On March 5, 1949, she married George Povich in Iron River, MI. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waukegan, IL and Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Zion, IL where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Librarian, part of the Ladies Guild and member of the choir for many years. She worked at Sears, Jewel and was an Officer at First National Bank all in Waukegan. She was also active in the Lutheran Schools. Marilyn's greatest joy was the love she had for her family. Marilyn is survived by her children, George (Mary) Povich, Steven (Peggy) Povich, Linda (Fred) Hauser, John Povich and Diane (David) Smith; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, George; parents; brother, Daniel Keller; and grandson, Matthew Povich. "I hope when they remember me that I loved and trusted in the Lord God and how he always took care of us, especially when He sent His Son to take away my sin." Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1800 23rd St., Zion, IL 60099 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Schubert officiating. Interment will follow at Pineview Cemetery in Beach Park, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or Shoreland High School in Somers, WI. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary