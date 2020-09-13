Marilyn L. Swanson, 93, formerly of Arlington Heights was born November 13, 1926 in Chicago to Walter and Signe (Carlson) Johnson and passed away September 8, 2020. Marilyn was the beloved wife of the late Paul S. Swanson; loving mother to Craig Swanson and Kathy (Mark) Buettner; cherished grandmother to Andrew (Hailey) Mankivsky and Matthew (Lauren) Mankivsky and great-grandmother (GG) to Harper, Logan and Natalee. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Covenant Living Communities Benevolence Fund, 5700 Old Orchard Road, Suite 100, Skokie, IL 60077. Please visit lauterburgoehler.com
to leave a message of condolence. Info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com