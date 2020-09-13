1/1
Marilyn L. Swanson
Marilyn L. Swanson, 93, formerly of Arlington Heights was born November 13, 1926 in Chicago to Walter and Signe (Carlson) Johnson and passed away September 8, 2020. Marilyn was the beloved wife of the late Paul S. Swanson; loving mother to Craig Swanson and Kathy (Mark) Buettner; cherished grandmother to Andrew (Hailey) Mankivsky and Matthew (Lauren) Mankivsky and great-grandmother (GG) to Harper, Logan and Natalee. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Covenant Living Communities Benevolence Fund, 5700 Old Orchard Road, Suite 100, Skokie, IL 60077. Please visit lauterburgoehler.com to leave a message of condolence. Info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
8472535423
September 12, 2020
I knew her for many years at northwest covenant. We spent many nice hours together at missionary sew. May all the good memories give inner peace to all who will miss her
Joanne mccollim
Friend
