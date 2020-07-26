1/
Marilyn Lilian Borgeson
(nee Ohl), passed away at her home in Park Ridge on July 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene for 65 years; loving mother of Carol (Richard) Wilson, Andrea (Curtis) Johnson, and the late John; cherished grandmother of Benjamin (Leah) Wilson, David Wilson, Dawn (Walker) Mack, Daniel Johnson, Laura (Bain) Rumohr, Stephen (Christina) Johnson; and great grandmother of 12. Graduate of National Lewis University. Worked in communications for Army Air Forces, municipal bond clerk for Salomon Brothers and in accounts receivable for Borgeson and Assoc. Board member of Twentieth Century Club and member of both Manor Women's Club and Republican Women's Club. Volunteer at Lutheran General Hospital and Wings. Member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Served as librarian, Sunday school teacher, and Altar Guild and board member of Women's guild. Interment private. Memorials to Avenues of Independence, 515 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge, or Messiah Lutheran Church, 1605 Vernon Ave. in Park Ridge are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
July 25, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Paul Gross
