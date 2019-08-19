|
Marilyn Lipton nee Komornik, 80, beloved wife of Sherwin Packer and the late Howard Lipton; loving mother of Lisa Lipton and Stephanie (Jeff) Widman; cherished Grandma of Hannah, Josh, Jeremy, Ryan and Ben; dear sister of Michael Komornik. Chapel service, Monday, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 19, 2019