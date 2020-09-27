1/
Dr. Marilyn Litteria
Dr. Marilyn Litteria was born in Cleveland Ohio on August 9, 1931. She passed away on August 31, 2020. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Dominic J. and Constance (Zengale) Litteria. Marilyn will be interred with her parents in Calvary Cemetery in Cleveland Ohio. As a child Marilyn rescued a kitten that was thrown away in a field. With the help of her parents, Marilyn hand fed this half-dead kitten with an eye-dropper and nursed the cat to health. She named the kitten Myrtle. Myrtle lived to be 25 years-old. Marilyn earned her doctorate degree from University of California, Berkeley in physiology. She focused her career on research – studying the endocrine system and the brain. Many of her peer-reviewed articles and research results saw publication in mainstream medical journals including Endocrinology and The Journal of Endocrinology. Upon retirement from her beloved research work, Marilyn took up a new passion in life: the violin. Marilyn had two violins, Tony and Ivan, that she cared for like they were her children. She took lessons from Gerald Field and eventually became great friends with Gerald and his wife, Jutta. Marilyn performed recitals for friends and was sometimes accompanied by her dear friend, Gloria Boyel. Marilyn's wit and dry sense of humor will be deeply missed by her dear friends Maria and Michael Cassabaum, Gerald and Jutta Field, and Gloria Boyel.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
