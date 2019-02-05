|
Marilyn M. Lipsich nee Wertheimer, 84, beloved wife of the late Maurice for 28 years; loving mother of Steven (Leni) and Gary (Susan) Ornoff; cherished Granny of Kirsten, Erin, Rebecca, Matthew and Nicole; adored great grandmother of 5; dear sister of Candy Wertheimer (Michael Goltz). Chapel service, Wednesday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UPS for DownS. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2019