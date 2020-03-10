|
Marilyn M. McGannon nee Luby, March 7, 2020, Age 80. Late of Tinley Park, formerly of Homewood. Beloved wife of the late Thomas H. McGannon. Dear mother of Michael McGannon, Mary Therese (Thomas) Villano, Patrick (Jill) McGannon, Timothy (Elena) McGannon, Kevin (Gwen) McGannon and Kathleen McGannon. Cherished grandmother of Sean, Ryan, Kyle, Daniel, Annabel and Orla McGannon, Matthew and Meghan Villano. Loving sister of the late Richard Luby and the late Patrick (Angela) Luby. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood, Friday, March 13th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Her memorial mass will be Saturday, March 14th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church 17951 Dixie Hwy. Homewood. Interment private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to Avenue to Independence, 515 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge, IL 60068 would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020