Marilyn M. Rutkowski, age 70, of LaGrange Park; beloved wife of George A. Rutkowski for 48 years; loving mother of Rebecca (Daniel) Boland and Nicholas (Maureen) Rutkowski; proud grandmother of Nicholas, Oliver, & Lillian; dear sister of Kenneth Millas, the late Carol Otten, & the late Emil (Barbara) Millas; dear godmother, and aunt to many nieces and newphews. Marilyn's interment will be held privately at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. A Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church of LaGrange will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marilyn's name to the Greater Chicago Food Depository (https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/
) or the Girl Scouts of America (https://www.girlscouts.org/
) are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com