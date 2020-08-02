1/
Marilyn M. Rutkowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn M. Rutkowski, age 70, of LaGrange Park; beloved wife of George A. Rutkowski for 48 years; loving mother of Rebecca (Daniel) Boland and Nicholas (Maureen) Rutkowski; proud grandmother of Nicholas, Oliver, & Lillian; dear sister of Kenneth Millas, the late Carol Otten, & the late Emil (Barbara) Millas; dear godmother, and aunt to many nieces and newphews. Marilyn's interment will be held privately at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. A Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church of LaGrange will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marilyn's name to the Greater Chicago Food Depository (https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/) or the Girl Scouts of America (https://www.girlscouts.org/) are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
My deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved wife Marilyn.
Lorraine Ovnik
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved