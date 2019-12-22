Home

Marilyn Mae Kurent, 72, passed away December 15th, 2019 in Indianapolis, IN. Marilyn grew up in Evergreen Park, IL where she attended St. Bernadette and graduated from Evergreen Park High School. She received her nursing degree from Northwestern School of Nursing. Marilyn spent her life in the service of others, first as LTJG in the Navy Nurses Core during the Vietnam War and then for 48 years as a nurse, 35 years of which were in the ER. When she wasn't saving lives, she could usually be found creating something, particularly award winning cross-stitch pieces and crocheted afghans. Marilyn is survived by her daughters Rebecca Porterfield, Melissa Putman, and Christine Emore, her 5 grand-daughters Emily, Laura, Amelia, Eleanor and Kyra, her brother, Herman Kurent, and sisters Gloria Kurent and Darlene Smith. A private family service will be held in the future. Donations can be made in her honor to www.Amvets.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
