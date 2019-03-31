|
|
Marilyn Zimmerman, 89, of Willowbrook. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Stuart (Ann Lloyd), Gail Botthof and Roger (Mina). Devoted grandmother of Andrew, Matt Zimmerman, Sarah (Josh) Green, Farina (Matt) Roe. Dear great-grandmother of Bella Zimmerman, Mackenzie and Henry Green, Halle and Kellan Roe. Dear sister of Laverna (late Howard) Stapleton. Fond aunt of Mark (Kristen) and Wendy (Dan) DuQuette. Memorial Visitation 3 to 9pm Friday, April 5, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301-75th St. (at Fairview Ave.), Downers Grove. Memorial Service 10:30am Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 2nd & Grant Sts., Hinsdale. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Zion Lutheran Church, St. Thomas Hospice or K-9 Comfort Dogs appreciated. Marilyn was very active at church and an avid gardener. She spent many years as a grammar reader at Gower West School and as a volunteer at Hinsdale Hospital. Funeral home phone 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019