Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
505 S. Park Rd.
La Grange, IL
Marilyn Mahn

Marilyn Mahn Obituary
Marilyn Mahn (nee Schoenbeck), age 86, of Indian Head Park. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Mahn, Sr. for 54 joyous years. Loving mother of Robert, Jr.; Thomas (Barbara) and James Mahn. Devoted grandmother of Ashley, Sara, Emily, Kirstan (Frank) D'Onofrio, Trevor and Kevin. Fond aunt of Carol, Jane, Sue Ann, Joanne and Billy. Marilyn was preceded in death by her brother, Herbert (Mardell) and her parents, Herbert and Marie Schoenbeck. Marilyn dedicated her life to her family, friends and church. She was always willing to lend a hand and make people feel welcome. Visitation 4 to 8 PM Tuesday, March 10th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends to gather on Wednesday, March 11th at St. John's Lutheran Church, 505 S. Park Rd., La Grange for 11 AM Funeral Service. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or . Info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
