Marilyn Main Buikema, 92, Palos Heights, IL, passed away on November 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas O. (Tim) Buikema, loving mother of Sue (John) Ptak and Sandra (Brad) Cwiok. Dear grandma of Marisa (Bob) Tell, Lauren (Jeff) Brown, Trevor and Trent (fiancee Savannah) Cwiok. Adored Gigi of Harrison, Emilia, and Griffin Brown, and Emerson Tell. Sister of Marjorie (Robert) Anderson. Visitation will be held at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 9815 S. Campbell, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 on January 11, 2020 at 10 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel UCC.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 5 to Jan. 10, 2020