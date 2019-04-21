Home

Marilyn O'Dowd Obituary
Marilyn O'Dowd (nee Konopacki), age 81, of Romeoville, passed away April 16, 2019. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Gertrude (nee Motis) Konopacki and Chester Konopacki; Marilyn is survived by her beloved husband John of almost 61 years; her devoted sons John (Nancy) and Tim (Kim); her loving grandchildren Cayla (fiancé Chad Hoof), Matt, and Sean; her dear siblings Chester "Skip" (Lois) Konopacki and Karen (Tom) Schaefer; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Marilyn loved the Chicago Bears! She was an avid reader, enjoyed golf, was a Wii Bowler, and loved spending time with her family most of all. Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th Street, Lockport, 60441. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
