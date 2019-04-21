|
Marilyn O'Dowd (nee Konopacki), age 81, of Romeoville, passed away April 16, 2019. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Gertrude (nee Motis) Konopacki and Chester Konopacki; Marilyn is survived by her beloved husband John of almost 61 years; her devoted sons John (Nancy) and Tim (Kim); her loving grandchildren Cayla (fiancé Chad Hoof), Matt, and Sean; her dear siblings Chester "Skip" (Lois) Konopacki and Karen (Tom) Schaefer; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Marilyn loved the Chicago Bears! She was an avid reader, enjoyed golf, was a Wii Bowler, and loved spending time with her family most of all. Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th Street, Lockport, 60441. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019