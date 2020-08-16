Marilyn (née Peeken) Fraser, age 85, of LaGrange; beloved wife of the late Gale Fraser; loving mother of Sandy Fraser (Mather), Gale, Sarah Fraser (Van Winkle), Mark, Jane Fraser (Rosenwinkel), & Ann Fraser (Miklosz); proud grandmother & great-grandmother. Marilyn was an accomplished gardener, enjoyed golf & tennis, and was devoted to her loving family; she will be dearly missed. Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
are deeply appreciated (https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
). Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. See full obituary at hjfunerals.com
.