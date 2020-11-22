1/1
Marilyn P. Sherman
Marilyn P Sherman, nee Postrnek; age 85. Beloved wife of the late Harold Sherman and the late Edward Kass; cherished mother of Jeryl (Joe) Rubin, Mitchell Sherman (Laurel Miller) and Marc (the late Shari) Sherman; devoted grandmother "Ninny" to her "Zeesa" Samantha Rubin, grandmother to Felicia Fenton and great-grandchildren Austin and Brooklyn; dear sister of the late Joyce (Don) Siegel; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private family graveside services are necessary, however family and friends that cannot attend the funeral can view the service on Monday November 23rd at 2:30 PM on Marilyn's webpage on

www.mitzvahfuneral.com live, or any time after the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations will be graciously accepted by the National Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org or Dysautonomia International

www.dysautonomiainternational.org Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Service
02:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
