Marilyn P Sherman, nee Postrnek; age 85. Beloved wife of the late Harold Sherman and the late Edward Kass; cherished mother of Jeryl (Joe) Rubin, Mitchell Sherman (Laurel Miller) and Marc (the late Shari) Sherman; devoted grandmother "Ninny" to her "Zeesa" Samantha Rubin, grandmother to Felicia Fenton and great-grandchildren Austin and Brooklyn; dear sister of the late Joyce (Don) Siegel; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private family graveside services are necessary, however family and friends that cannot attend the funeral can view the service on Monday November 23rd at 2:30 PM on Marilyn's webpage onwww.mitzvahfuneral.com
live, or any time after the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations will be graciously accepted by the National Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org
or Dysautonomia International www.dysautonomiainternational.org
Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824