Marilyn Phoebe Ferris
Marilyn (Collins) Ferris, 93, passed away 11/14/20 at home surrounded by family. Marilyn was born in Kenosha, WI to (Gladys) Phoebe Collins and Clarence Peter (Doc) Collins. Marilyn is survived by her 10 children: Phoebe (Matt) Bachleda, Mark, Matt, Amy (Don) Pollack, Nora (Kraig) Sternquist, Hugh, Pat (Suzanne), Mike (Diane), Andy (Sheri), Megan, 14 grandchildren: Katie, Wyndham, Amelia, Alex, Julia, Anders, Kyle, Sarah, Kelly, Bailey, Kaelyn, Colin, Alannah, Teagan, and 3 great grandchildren: Phoebe, Maia, and Kaleigh. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, brother Peter Collins, and grandson Benjamin Bachleda. Marilyn earned a BS from Marquette, WI and her RN at St Teresa College, MN. She worked as a nurse for many years at Elmhurst Hospital. Marilyn married Jim Ferris 4/25/53 and they spent 40 years together till his death in 1993. Marilyn's love of life was infectious, approaching all with kindness, patience, great faith, and humor. Her life was a blessing to us all.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
