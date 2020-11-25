Marilyn Ricker, nee Stolarz, age 86, of Lombard, passed away on November 22nd, 2020. Beloved wife of Kenneth Ricker for 65 years; devoted daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine Stolarz; dear sister of the late Sylvia Stolarz; fond cousin and friend of many.



Private family visitation and service on Monday, November 30th. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials to PAWS, 1933 N Marcey St, Chicago, IL 60614, are appreciated. Funeral info: 630-932-1500.



We encourage relatives and friends to share a memory on the Tribute Wall in lieu of personal attendance. All visitations and funerals are limited to members of the immediate family of the deceased in response to the growing COVID-19 Pandemic.





