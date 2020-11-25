1/
Marilyn Ricker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Ricker, nee Stolarz, age 86, of Lombard, passed away on November 22nd, 2020. Beloved wife of Kenneth Ricker for 65 years; devoted daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine Stolarz; dear sister of the late Sylvia Stolarz; fond cousin and friend of many.

Private family visitation and service on Monday, November 30th. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials to PAWS, 1933 N Marcey St, Chicago, IL 60614, are appreciated. Funeral info: 630-932-1500.

We encourage relatives and friends to share a memory on the Tribute Wall in lieu of personal attendance. All visitations and funerals are limited to members of the immediate family of the deceased in response to the growing COVID-19 Pandemic.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved