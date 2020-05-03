Of Brookfield, WI (Nee Busch) Received home by The Good Lord on April 24, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born in Chicago to Robert and Anna Busch. Beloved wife of the late Robert Emmett Mahoney Jr. Loving mother of Dennis Augustus (Melissa), Kathleen Marie Gill, and Robert Emmett III. Mother -in-law of Harry S. Gill and Denise M. O'Keefe. Grandmother of Sarah, Emma (Phil), Olivia Ewing (Eric), Griffin, and Liam Gill, Robert Emmett Mahoney IV (Hillary), Michael Donald Mahoney and Caitlin Grace Mahoney and great-grandmother of Robert Emmett Mahoney V and Charles Finnegan Mahoney. Sister of the late Elizabeth Anthony. Aunt of Mary Anne Kavanagh. She is furthered survived by her life companion Warren Wind, previously her high school sweetheart, recently reunited for the last, happiest 8-1/2 years of her life, extending her family to include Stuart, Mickey, Steven, Cathy, Scotty (deceased) and Isabel Wind, along with Warren's four grandchildren.
Marilyn died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, as a result of complications from a recent fall in her home. Marilyn genuinely embraced life, loved her family deeply and treasured her many friends. She cherished every day of her life and passed from this world knowing she was going home to The Good Lord.
She was a proud graduate of Luther High School North, Chicago, 1954.
A private family funeral service was held at Harder Funeral Home, Brookfield, WI., and Marilyn was buried at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL on April 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the American Heart Association or the Brookfield Lutheran Church, Brookfield, WI.
The family would like to extend their profound appreciation for all the excellent healthcare providers who took care of Marilyn, past and most recently, especially all those wonderful people at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. The family also wishes to express their personal gratitude to Harry S. Gill, M.D., Sanjay Singh, M.D. and Robert McManus, M.D. for providing Marilyn the ability to enjoy many more memorable years with all those she loved.
Marilyn's family will be planning and hosting a Celebration of Life once the current pandemic circumstances and public safety concerns have expired. For those who may wish to express their condolences, or for updates on the future Celebration of Life, please refer to the Harder Funeral Hone at
harderfuneralhome.com.
Marilyn died peacefully, yet unexpectedly, as a result of complications from a recent fall in her home. Marilyn genuinely embraced life, loved her family deeply and treasured her many friends. She cherished every day of her life and passed from this world knowing she was going home to The Good Lord.
She was a proud graduate of Luther High School North, Chicago, 1954.
A private family funeral service was held at Harder Funeral Home, Brookfield, WI., and Marilyn was buried at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL on April 30, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the American Heart Association or the Brookfield Lutheran Church, Brookfield, WI.
The family would like to extend their profound appreciation for all the excellent healthcare providers who took care of Marilyn, past and most recently, especially all those wonderful people at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. The family also wishes to express their personal gratitude to Harry S. Gill, M.D., Sanjay Singh, M.D. and Robert McManus, M.D. for providing Marilyn the ability to enjoy many more memorable years with all those she loved.
Marilyn's family will be planning and hosting a Celebration of Life once the current pandemic circumstances and public safety concerns have expired. For those who may wish to express their condolences, or for updates on the future Celebration of Life, please refer to the Harder Funeral Hone at
harderfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.