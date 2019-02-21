Marilyn Rolnicki, nee Madej, aka "simply the best" Tina Turner impersonator to get a party going, left us peacefully February 18, 2019. She was in the loving embrace of family and friends after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Wife and soul mate of Kenneth Rolnicki (1941-1999), devoted mother of Melissa Rolnicki and Heather Fisher (Chad Fisher), loving sister of Christina and Ted (1936-2017) (Lynn Madej,) fun "Kiki" grandma to Kenny Rolnicki and Sienna and Sloane Fisher.Marilyn retired from Good Shephard Hospital, Barrington, after 35 years of service, and will always be remembered for being generous with her time, love and compassion for others. She was, as the song goes, simply the best.A celebration of how Marilyn enriched all of our lives will be held in the Spring. Donations in her honor to JourneyCare Care Center would be sincerely appreciated. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary