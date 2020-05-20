Marilyn Ross
Marilyn Ross, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Jerome. Loving mother of Allan (Debra) and David Ross. Cherished grandmother of Daniel Ross and Hannah (Adam) Learnahan and great-grandmother of Owen Learnahan. Darling daughter of the late Hyland and Ida Paullin. Dear sister of William (the late Sybil), the late Kenneth (Wilhelmina), and the late Arthur (Karen) Paullin. Treasured aunt to Ellyn (the late Denny), Susan (Ken), Laura (Michael), Nancy (John), Donna, and Jenny. Marilyn valued her family, the beauty of nature, and desired only a few kind words. Due to public health concerns, the service will be private but can be viewed Thursday 12:30PM Live or any time after at www. MitzvahFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ALS Research. Arrangements by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824)



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Service
12:30 PM
live streaming at www. MitzvahFunerals.com
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
I always enjoyed her so much. She was a great lady
Debra Geihsler
Family
