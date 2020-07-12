1/
Marilyn S. McClory
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn S. McClory, age 72. Loving wife and best friend of John for 48 years; beloved daughter of the late Gus and Martha Sellas; dear sister of Eleni (the late Albert) Uher and George Sellas; fond aunt of Nicole (James) Cangey, Christine (the late Michael) Rogall, John Uher, the late Thomas (Mary) Uher and great-aunt of Alexa Cangey; also many cousins and friends. Special devotion to DB. Marilyn devoted over 40 years to Health Care Service Corporation in various positions from clerical and secretarial to management and executive assistant. She will be greatly missed. Services entrusted to Modell Funeral Home and are private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
We want to extend our sincere condolences and hope the fond memories and wonderful time you shared will serve as a comfort to you. Marilyn was an amazing lady and a very dear client. Also we shared a leap year birthday. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
John & Cheryl Alice
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved