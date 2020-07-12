Marilyn S. McClory, age 72. Loving wife and best friend of John for 48 years; beloved daughter of the late Gus and Martha Sellas; dear sister of Eleni (the late Albert) Uher and George Sellas; fond aunt of Nicole (James) Cangey, Christine (the late Michael) Rogall, John Uher, the late Thomas (Mary) Uher and great-aunt of Alexa Cangey; also many cousins and friends. Special devotion to DB. Marilyn devoted over 40 years to Health Care Service Corporation in various positions from clerical and secretarial to management and executive assistant. She will be greatly missed. Services entrusted to Modell Funeral Home and are private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store