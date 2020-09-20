Marilyn S. Stuewe, 95, currently of Willowbrook, and lifelong resident of the Chicago area. Beloved wife of the late Conrad for 62 years. Devoted mother of Constance (Thomas) Bothen and Claudia (Joseph) Zehentmaier. Cherished grandmother of Amanda (Nicholas) Nagele and Katherine (Alexander) Peterson. Treasured great-grandmother of Everly and Gunnar Nagele. Fondest daughter of the late Jerry and Rose Sidlo. Dear sister of the late: Ruth (Emil) Kross, Jeanette (Ben) Herring, Edward (Bernice) Sidlo and Charles (Mary) Sidlo. Fond sister-in-law of Shirley Stuewe and the late: Elsie and Paul Gliege, Hertha Nale, and Oscar, Alfred and Phyllis and Walter Stuewe. Dear aunt of many. Private Memorial Service and inurnment at Bethania Cemetery, Justice, IL. Marilyn and Conrad shared a love of family activity, travel and golfing. She was a retired Assistant Comptroller of Rentar Driver Services. Marilyn was a Mission Quilter for Lutheran World Relief for over 20 years. Memorial contributions to National Ovarian Cancer Coalition or Redeemer Lutheran Church Renewing Fund, 139 First St., Hinsdale, IL 60521 appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or hjfunerals.com