Marilyn Sanes Berger beloved wife of the late Alvin; loving mother of Sherry (Marty) Krawitz, Linda (Larry) Goland and Bruce (Rhoda) Berger; cherished Bubby of 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Fiercely devoted Chicago Sports fan. "We love you more." Private family service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fighting For Families, www.fffamilies.org. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019