Marilyn "Dolly" Scallon (nee Schneller), age 91, of Western Springs. Beloved wife of Charles Scallon for a wonderful 70 years. Loving mother of the late Carol (David) Masini. Dedicated grandmother of Courtney (Michael) Rolfes, Brendan (Carrie) Masini, Caitlin (Desi) Sendaydiego, and Charles (Kelly) Masini. Doting great-grandmother of Brendan Jr., Michael, Carolyn, James, Caroline, Desi Jr., and Madeleine. Visitation 3:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends are invited to meet for 11:00 AM Mass on February 1st, directly at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia. For further information: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020