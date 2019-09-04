|
|
Marilyn Schlikas nee: Schifo; Loving and devoted partner of Daniel J. Lavergne Sr.; Cherished mother of Dana Buttacavoli, Cari Koss; Dear sister-in-law of Sally Schlikas; Devoted Grandma of Ava, Lydia and Jimmy.
Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle, 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd., Chapel Service 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019