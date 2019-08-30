|
|
Marilyn Shoolin, nee Taff, 95, beloved wife of the late Philip; loving mother of Dr. Joel (Michele) Shoolin and Marla (Rickey) Briskman; cherished grandmother of Emily (Jared) McGuire, Claire (Andrew) Witko; adored great grandmother of Julian and Madeline McGuire. Graveside service Sunday 12:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Avenues To Independence (avenuestoindependence.org) or Lymphoma Research Foundation (lymphoma.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019