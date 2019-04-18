|
|
Marilyn Sorensen, 91, died peacefully Friday, April 5 2019 with her family. Born Mar 24, 1927 to Helen (Williams) and Joseph C. Spickler in Chicago, Il. A long time resident, she had a successful 30 year career in Lake Forest Real Estate with GRI and CRS designations, was active in the First Presbyterian Church's Stephen Ministers, Divorce and career support groups and loved walking dogs. She is survived by her children Carol, Glen and Chris Sorensen, Daughter-in-Law Jodi and Grandson Jackson Sorensen. She was greatly loved. Memorial Service 10:00 a.m. Friday April 19 at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest Chapel.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019