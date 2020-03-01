|
Marilyn T. Stevens, nee North, age 90, of St. Paul, Minnesota, formerly of Bridgeview and Downers Grove. Beloved wife of the late George Stevens; loving mother of 4; cherished grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of 19.
Visitation Friday, March 6th, 3-9 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. of Roosevelt Rd) Lombard. In State Saturday 9:30 AM at St. Alexander's Church, 300 S Cornell Ave, Villa Park. Mass 10:15 AM. Interment private. Memorials to Cerenity of Marian in St. Paul or the , are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020