Marilyn T Chase, 86, passed away at home on August 5, 2020. She is survived by her three children Peter, Michael and Elizabeth, her five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was well known in South Haven MI, Marco Island FL, and Chicago IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to The South Haven Garden Club, P.O. Box 464, South Haven MI, 49090. Memorial Service to be held at later time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store