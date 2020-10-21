Marilyn Therese Griffin (nee Pinn), age 80, passed away in her home in South Haven, Michigan on October 17, 2020 surrounded by her children and husband. Born in Chicago, IL the child of Henrietta and Frank Pinn. 1958 graduate of Longwood Academy in Chicago, IL. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 59 years Robert Patrick Griffin, four sons Robert (Mary Kay), Michael, Daniel (Patti), John (Kristi) and one daughter Nancy Griffin Hills (Michael). 13 grandchildren, Ryan (Nancy), Caitlin, Michael (Jenny), Shaun, RaeAnn (James) Burke, Christopher, Connor, Brendan, Katherine, John, James, Griffin Reidy, McKenna Hills. 7 great grandchildren, Evan, Miles, Rhys, Michael, Claire, Reese, Hattie. Marilyn is survived by her beloved brother Frank "Butts" (Barbara) Pinn and dear twin sister Judith Ann Brice (late Jack). Proud proprietor of Griff's Inn Sunset- Cottages for 20 years. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30PM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 8245 West 111th Street Palos Hills Illiniois 60465. Inurnment to take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rosary Hill Home, 9000 West 81st Street, Justice IL 60458, 708-458-3040 or Caring Circle (hospice) of South Haven www.caring-circle.org
would be appreciated. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling all arrangements. 815/462-0711 or 815/260-0668 or www.orricofuneral.com