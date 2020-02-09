|
Marilyn E. Tita nee Kreisinger, passed away on February 6, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of late Anthony. Loving mother of Dr. James (Mary), Cathy Mehl and Robert (Polly). Dear grandmother of 9, Great grandmother of 8, fond sister of Florence (Late Wilbert) Gorgen.
Funeral Services Monday, February 10th at 9:15 a.m. from the Sourek Manor Funeral Home, 5645 W 35th St., Cicero, to St. Leonard Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, February 9th from 3:00 to 8:00 pm. For more information please call The Sourek Manor Funeral Home at (708) 652-6661. In lieu of flowers, donations to Loyola Medicine Home Care and Hospice, 2301 W. 22nd St. Suite 107, Oak Brook, IL 60523 are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020